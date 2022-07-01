ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flood warning issued for Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a flood warning for coastal Flagler County as storms moved through the area. Our rain chances will stick with us through sunset and then we’ll dry out overnight. Lows will dip down into the 70s. The wet...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

One dead in head-on crash on County Road 315

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — On Saturday evening, a driver traveling southbound on County Road 315 lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the path of another driver heading north on County Road 315, Florida Highway Patrol says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The crash resulted in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

St. Johns County updates for the Fourth of July beach weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Every year, the Fourth of July weekend brings crowds to St. Johns county beaches, and this year to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department will work together from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Large crowds expected at Volusia County beaches for 4th of July

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Huge crowds are expected to fill Volusia County beaches for the Fourth of July and beach safety is adding extra staff to make sure everyone stays safe this holiday weekend. This weekend is all about celebrating America’s freedom. For Stephanie Medina, there’s no better way...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
