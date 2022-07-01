ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Arkansas football lands TJ Metcalf, 2023 three-star safety and Ole Miss legacy

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago

Class of 2023 three-star safety TJ Metcalf committed to Arkansas football Friday, choosing the Razorbacks over Ole Miss, Penn State and Jackson State.

Metcalf, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is the nation No. 529 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. Arkansas ' fast start with 17 commits has it in the top 10 classes in the nation.

The Razorbacks beat out Ole Miss' ties to land Metcalf, the nation's No. 49 safety. Metcalf is a Mississippi native and Ole Miss legacy through his parents and his cousin, NFL star DK Metcalf.

TJ METCALF: DK Metcalf's cousin TJ is a 2023 Alabama high school football recruit who wants to make name for himself

2023 RECRUITING: Meet the top Alabama high school football recruits in a loaded class of 2023

ARKANSAS FOOTBALL: Arkansas football's 2022 schedule: Ranking the Razorbacks' most difficult opponents

He took June official visits to Arkansas, Penn State and Michigan State.

Metcalf is the second Alabama high school recruit to choose Arkansas, joining Gardendale three-star cornerback Dallas Young.

He finished his junior season with 115 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and eight pass breakups.

Arkansas landed three more three-star recruits this week: Georgia athlete RJ Johnson, Mississippi linebacker Alex Sanford and Georgia defensive lineman Stephen Johnson.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

