Fort Atkinson, IA

Fort Atkinson man charged with attempted murder for assault at Turkey River

By Michael Howell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A Fort Atkinson man is now facing charges of attempted murder and felony domestic abuse for assaulting a woman...

