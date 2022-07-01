ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham, Raleigh fire departments spend combined $5.1 million in overtime pay during past year

By Sarah Krueger, WRAL Durham reporter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vacancies in fire departments throughout the Triangle are causing big bills and tired staff. WRAL Investigates found fire personnel in Durham and Raleigh racked up about $5.1 million in overtime pay over the past year, which has an impact on city budgets and the workers themselves. “There are a...

Community Policy