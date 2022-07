The word “generosity” as defined in Webster’s Dictionary, is a “willingness to give or to share. An act of unselfish giving.”. The University of Notre Dame’s Science of Generosity Project notes that it is “the virtue of giving good things to others, freely and abundantly.” For the many nonprofits in our community who endeavor to perform their various missions of assistance to the causes they support, their dependence on generosity is well known. Fundraisers are critical.

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO