Charleston-area residents share their best dad jokes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They say laughter is the best medicine right?

Well, it certainly helps! According to the Mayo Clinic , laughter stimulates the release of endorphins which can reduce stress and tension, relieve pain, improve your mood, and boost your immune system.

Created by author and graphic artist Wayne Reinagel in 1994, the world recognizes International Joke Day every July 1.

We asked our Facebook followers for their best dad jokes, sure to make you laugh out loud:

“What do you call a dog that doesn’t bark?” “A hush puppy” – Jeanie

“I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. Can’t put it down.” – Effing, SC

“We were on a cruise last week. My wife and I had a talk in the back of the boat. It was a stern conversation.”- Roger

“Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants to the golf course?” “In case he got a hole in one!”- Michelle

“My wife told me I had to stop acting like a flamingo. I had to put my foot down!” – Kevin

“I’m so glad I was able to convince my daughter not to date this guy named Kelvin. He was an absolute zero.”- Ladson

“What did the sushi say to the bee?” “Wasabi”- Jennifer

“A termite walks into a bar and says, “excuse me, is the bartender here?”- Chris

