Charleston, SC

Charleston-area residents share their best dad jokes

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- They say laughter is the best medicine right?

Well, it certainly helps! According to the Mayo Clinic , laughter stimulates the release of endorphins which can reduce stress and tension, relieve pain, improve your mood, and boost your immune system.

Created by author and graphic artist Wayne Reinagel in 1994, the world recognizes International Joke Day every July 1.

We asked our Facebook followers for their best dad jokes, sure to make you laugh out loud:

  • “What do you call a dog that doesn’t bark?” “A hush puppy” – Jeanie
  • “I’m reading a book on anti-gravity. Can’t put it down.” – Effing, SC
  • “We were on a cruise last week. My wife and I had a talk in the back of the boat. It was a stern conversation.”- Roger
  • “Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants to the golf course?” “In case he got a hole in one!”- Michelle
  • “My wife told me I had to stop acting like a flamingo. I had to put my foot down!” – Kevin
  • “I’m so glad I was able to convince my daughter not to date this guy named Kelvin. He was an absolute zero.”- Ladson
  • “What did the sushi say to the bee?” “Wasabi”- Jennifer
  • “A termite walks into a bar and says, “excuse me, is the bartender here?”- Chris

Want to share your favorite cheesy joke? Leave a comment on the WCBD News 2 Facebook page!

WCBD Count on 2

5K events to impact traffic in Beaufort and HHI

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -5K events in Beaufort and on Hilton Head Island will impact traffic on the morning of July 4. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the towns of Beaufort and Hilton Head Island will each host a Firecracker 5K Run on Monday. Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run The Beaufort Firecracker 5K Run will […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD offering free summer meals for kids, teens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is offering free meals to kids and teens over the summer. Anyone 18 and under can pick up a free breakfast and lunch at 36 different sites across the area. No registration is required. The sites will be open Monday through Friday until August 5. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

