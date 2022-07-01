ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with 2 young girls

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAiX0_0gSUI53N00

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Colorado police officer went above and beyond to help a family with two young girls.

According to the City of Fountain Government, on Thursday Officer Paige Foster with the Fountain Police Department conducted a welfare check for a two-year-old and four-year-old girl.

When Officer Foster arrived at the home, she figured out that there was no electricity and no food in the refrigerator, according to KKTV.

The CFG said that both of the girls’ parents were in the process of looking for jobs.

Officer Foster decided to go to McDonald’s and get the family some dinner and she noticed it seemed like they hadn’t eaten in a while, according to the CFG.

“Further, Officer Foster coordinated with the Salvation Army to help pay for the electricity bill and get additional food. Officer Foster arranged for the family to go to Aragon Elementary for free breakfast and lunch to make sure the family was eating regularly. She assisted getting the family’s car gassed up so they would be able to drive to the Salvation Army and Aragon,” said the CFG.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Action News Jax

Officials: 2 people arrested after 10 pounds of meth sent to wrong address in Minnesota

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Two people have been arrested after about 10 pounds of meth were sent to the wrong address in Minnesota, officials say. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in a news release, two people were arrested at the end of June after deputies learned that 10 pounds of meth were mailed to a home in the Elk River area. SCSO said a woman took “possession of the package.”
ELK RIVER, MN
Action News Jax

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WXIA 11 Alive

GSP: 4 dead in Georgia-Florida state line pile-up; tractor trailer driver who initiated it suspected of DUI

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said Saturday morning that four people had died in a pile-up the day before on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line. GSP also said the tractor trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle and veered into the oncoming northbound lane - colliding with a car in which two people died - is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Action News Jax

St. Johns County updates for the Fourth of July beach weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Every year, the Fourth of July weekend brings crowds to St. Johns county beaches, and this year to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, St. Johns County Fire Rescue, St. Johns County Marine Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Augustine Beach Police Department will work together from Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Welfare Check#Kktv#Mcdonald#The Salvation Army#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBO

These laws go into effect in Florida on Friday

Nearly 150 new laws will go into effect in Florida on Friday. Some of the laws include the Parental Rights in Education law — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — designating strawberry shortcake as the state dessert and preventing drivers from blasting loud music.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy