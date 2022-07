The Canucks have filled out their coaching staff for next season. The team announced that they have hired Mike Yeo as an assistant coach. He takes over for Brad Shaw, who is leaving Vancouver to become an associate coach with the Flyers. Meanwhile, Vancouver has hired Jeremy Colliton as their new head coach with AHL Abbotsford, replacing Trent Cull, who has been promoted to an assistant coach in Vancouver. GM Patrik Allvin released the following statement about the moves:

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO