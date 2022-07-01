Sarvis Strong Fundraiser to benefit Mark Sarvis

Myrtle Beach Safari owner ‘Doc’ Antle has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence for wildlife trafficking and money laundering charges. The indictment comes after Antle was arrested earlier this month for money laundering. Antle was charged alongside four other people including 52-year-old Andrew Jon Sawyer, also known as Omar Sawyer, 51-year-old Meredith Bybee, also known as Moksha Bybee, 61-year-old Charles Sammut and 42-year-old Jason Clay. Sawyer and Bybee are from Myrtle Beach while Summut is from California and Clay is from Texas. All are accused of illegally trafficking wildlife including lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee and making false records. Antle is also facing animal trafficking charges in Virginia.
