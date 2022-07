Ireland begin their fascinating three-match Test series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday morning (8.05am UK time).The three-time world champion All Blacks haven’t lost at Eden Park since way back in 1994 and the venue has become renowned as something of a fortress. Yet the Irish are riding a wave of confidence and have won three of the last five fixtures between the sides since ending a 111-year drought with an historic victory in Chicago in 2016.Andy Farrell’s men are among the top teams in the world following a Six Nations that saw their only defeat...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO