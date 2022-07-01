ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Coach Dave Spurlock left a legacy of love

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longtime CCSD football and baseball coach passed away this week at the age of 69. Charleston Int. Airport officials anticipate busy …. Charleston men preparing for world’s toughest row. DHEC data...

WSAV-TV

Community rallying behind Beaufort High athlete after weekend accident

17 year old Anderson Jones fell of a roof while with friends this weekend and its believed he won't be able to walk again. Community rallying behind Beaufort High athlete after …. Local businesses prepping for busy 4th of July weekend. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter’s complicated legacy. Pay...
SAVANNAH, GA
North, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Wrestling team’s firework fundraiser takes a “huge hit”

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Fort Dorchester wrestling team’s fireworks stand was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning. According to the Fort Dorchester wrestling team, the firework stand is the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The firework stand was broken into Friday night and “a good bit on inventory” was lost. “We just took a […]
LADSON, SC
thedallasnews.net

Hawkins Parnell Opens South Carolina Office in Charleston

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Nearly $15K Raised For Injured BCSO K9 Featured On ‘Live PD’

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – When a former Berkeley County K9 featured on A&E’s “Live PD” needed financial help to pay for his medical care, the community didn’t think twice about reaching into their pockets. Several days ago, K9 Fox’s former handler, Tyler Clark, created a GoFundMe page seeking donations to help pay for his partner’s medical treatments. In no time, […] The post Nearly $15K Raised For Injured BCSO K9 Featured On ‘Live PD’ appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws waives dog adoption, reclaim fees

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In preparation for the Fourth of July, a animal shelter in Summerville is waving reclaim fees and dog adoption fees. Dorchester Paws says the holiday is known to increase intake at shelters as pets escape from their homes. The dog adoption fee will be waved through...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
purewow.com

The 16 Best Restaurants in Charleston in 2022, According to a Local Food Lover

Founded in 1670, Charleston is one of the America’s oldest cities, and the centuries have transformed it into one of the best food destinations in the world. Whether you’re craving locally caught seafood, traditional Southern cuisine with a modern twist, or in-your-face flavorful barbeque, you can find it in the Holy City. But with so many restaurants to choose from, how does one decide? As a food-obsessed local, I’ve rounded up 16 of the best restaurants in Charleston to get you started.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring event planned in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event Saturday for various law enforcement positions. According to Sheriff Carter Weaver with GCSO, the office will host a hiring event at 9 and 10 a.m. on July 9 for Deputies, Corrections Officers, and 911 Operators. The event is an opportunity for applicants […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSPA 7News

Jet ski fire causes driver to jump, swim to shore in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to North Charleston Police Department, a jet ski caught fire on the Wando River Friday. NCPD says a jet ski caught on fire on the Wando River leading the driver to jump off and swim to shore. The jet ski was adrift on fire when Harbor Patrol retrieved the […]
The Post and Courier

The owner of dog in recent attack cited

The owner of the dog that viciously attacked a neighbor in Moncks Corner has been cited by the county. The recent attack ended when a passer-by killed the animal. The attack happened on June 21. Berkeley County deputies were called to a home on Cornerstone Drive in Moncks Corner regarding an animal attack. The incident report states that when deputies arrived they found the 78-year-old victim in her kitchen laying on her back with numerous lacerations to her neck and chin area and puncture wounds on her extremities.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Start your 4th of July festivities early with a weekend filled with day parties, live music performances, and more! Check out this list to see what’s happened this first weekend in July. The Grateful Brothers at Charleston Pour House Come out to Charleston Pour House on Friday and enjoy a performance […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where can I watch 4th of July fireworks in the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with a global pandemic for more than two years, the Charleston community is brimming with activities to help you celebrate our country’s independence. While the weather may be a little dicey at times, with rain plaguing the weekend forecast, things look to be mostly dry on Monday. So, you […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Lowcountry under Flood Advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of Berkeley, Charleston and Colleton counties are under a Flood Advisory Friday night. The advisory goes until midnight. The National Weather Service says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Meanwhile, the Charleston Police Department says officers will be monitoring areas prone...
CHARLESTON, SC

