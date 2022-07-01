ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville woman receives national honor

By Cal Brown
Starkville Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer involvement and service to her community has earned Starkville woman...

www.starkvilledailynews.com

WLBT

Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday. The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County. The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Two new assistant superintendents to join Cmsd administration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
COLUMBUS, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Two Mississippians sentenced in exploitation cases

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable Mississippians from harm and obtaining justice for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Family picnic and fireworks scheduled for July 4th at Ballard Park

TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Furniture manufacturer announces changes to Mississippi facility, layoff of 300 jobs

One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

#HSFT22 Stop #6 – Amory Panthers

The Amory Panthers had coaching turnover last year with Brooks Dampeer taking over the head coach position. But there was no trouble adjusting, with the team advancing all the way to the state championship. “It was a special time for our staff and myself but obviously our kids and community,”...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police prepare to monitor incoming crowds for holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Independence Day festivities have begun in the Golden Triangle. Here in Columbus, officers are preparing to monitor incoming crowds. Recently, CPD added a sixth Neighborhood watch camera. Soon you’ll see more being installed around the city. You may not see them, but they’re are always watching....
COLUMBUS, MS
tippahnews.com

MS State Trooper arrested for domestic violence.

A MS State trooper has been charged with domestic violence. A video was anonymously sent to WCBI showing the trooper attacking a woman. This happened in Attala County near a Kosciusko home. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Safety have no comments at this time.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Meth arrests made at Monroe County auto repair shop

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop. Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Ice Cream month and our friends from Blue Bell stopped by to celebrate with us at WCBI on Friday. They also brought by the newest flavor, Strawberry Lemonade – and one that hit the shelves in March, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Daily News

Eupora athletics

It enabled the Eagles to take the fields and the courts to experience competition. They took…
EUPORA, MS
Starkville Daily News

Hebron Christian may return to varsity football this fall

Head football coach David Foster hopes the steps being taken during the offseason have increased the chances that the Eagles will be back on the field competing in high school games this fall. Foster was disappointed last year when Hebron did not have enough varsity players for a team, but...
PHEBA, MS
kicks96news.com

Alarms and A Neighbor Annoyed by Shots Being Fired in Neshoba

12:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking through people’s yards on Martin Luther King Drive. 1:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an alarm activation at a residence on Road 383. 11:58 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to Road 210 for...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

2 accused drug dealers among 21 arrests made so far by Philadelphia Police

Two accused drug dealers are among 21 arrests made so far by the Philadelphia Police Department in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation over the last several months, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. The meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana arrests range from sale of controlled substances, possession of controlled...
PHILADELPHIA, MS

