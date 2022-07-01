Starkville woman receives national honor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday. The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County. The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable Mississippians from harm and obtaining justice for...
TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
One of the largest furniture manufacturers in the state has announced that it is laying off 300 workers in Mississippi and North Carolina. Furniture Today reports that United Furniture Industries Inc., which is known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings, will be transforming a manufacturing factory in Amory to a warehousing-only facility; closing a metal stamping facility in High Point, NC.; and transitioning a Winston-Salem, N.C. operation to an East Coast distribution center.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Another local furniture manufacturer is cutting jobs and making a big switch in how its plant in Amory will be used. Furniture Today reports the company known to consumers as Lane Home Furnishings is laying off 300 workers, but it is not clear how many of those workers are in North Mississippi.
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Medical Association is aware that there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding last week's landmarkU.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended federal abortion rights. But they say women should relax and remember the confidential patient-physician relationship won't be broken, no matter what happens. "What I...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State University Extension Service is continuing to support and invest in local farmers markets across North Mississippi. The Hitching Lot Farmers Market has been a staple in Columbus since 1976. They received $7,000 from the MSU Extension Service to make sure they’re still there for years to come.
The Amory Panthers had coaching turnover last year with Brooks Dampeer taking over the head coach position. But there was no trouble adjusting, with the team advancing all the way to the state championship. “It was a special time for our staff and myself but obviously our kids and community,”...
A Mississippi woman was arrested last week after police say her newborn baby tested positive for illicit drugs, a Tupelo newspaper reported. Jamey Finn, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested on June 29 after an investigation by state authorities revealed her infant had drugs in its system at birth, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal newspaper reported.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Independence Day festivities have begun in the Golden Triangle. Here in Columbus, officers are preparing to monitor incoming crowds. Recently, CPD added a sixth Neighborhood watch camera. Soon you’ll see more being installed around the city. You may not see them, but they’re are always watching....
A MS State trooper has been charged with domestic violence. A video was anonymously sent to WCBI showing the trooper attacking a woman. This happened in Attala County near a Kosciusko home. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Safety have no comments at this time.
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County law enforcement makes a meth bust at an auto repair shop. Drake Thompson, 28, of Amory, and John Roark, 54, of Aberdeen are both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says the Monroe County Swat Team, North...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s National Ice Cream month and our friends from Blue Bell stopped by to celebrate with us at WCBI on Friday. They also brought by the newest flavor, Strawberry Lemonade – and one that hit the shelves in March, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County Sheriff Department has made an arrest for a Friday morning shooting that happened on 13 Willie Road in Shuqualak. 36-year-old Donald Smith Jr. was taken into custody. Bond is set at $2,500. We are still learning more about this incident. We’ll release more...
Head football coach David Foster hopes the steps being taken during the offseason have increased the chances that the Eagles will be back on the field competing in high school games this fall. Foster was disappointed last year when Hebron did not have enough varsity players for a team, but...
12:35 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a suspicious person walking through people’s yards on Martin Luther King Drive. 1:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an alarm activation at a residence on Road 383. 11:58 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to Road 210 for...
Two accused drug dealers are among 21 arrests made so far by the Philadelphia Police Department in conjunction with an ongoing narcotics investigation over the last several months, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. The meth, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana arrests range from sale of controlled substances, possession of controlled...
Comments / 0