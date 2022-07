GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the remainder of the day, we will rule out another chance of a light scattered storm to a light shower to move through. However, these chances are going to remain low. Areas in the higher elevations will continue to have the highest probability of receiving precipitation and some storm activity. Lower valleys will stay mostly dry but not rule out those chances. However, throughout the remainder of the evening hours, we will continue to see those widespread scattered rain and thunderstorms across the Western Slope, especially in the higher elevations.

