San Joaquin County, CA

Sheriff’s office: Man confesses to child molestation, ends 17-month investigation

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation began in January 2021 after deputies learned about the two victims, who were abused by Close for years, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives took over the investigation and identified the third victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were safe from further harm, provided them resources and they briefed detectives.

Passing motorists help CHP officer in struggle with DUI driver

When detecetives went to arrest Close, the sheriff’s office said he disappeared, leading to an arrest warrant and search.

Detectives searched Close for months using research and surveillance and were able to verify where he stayed, the sheriff’s office said.

With the help of the sheriff’s office’s special services division and agriculture, gangs and narcotics enforcement team, detectives took Close into custody and interviewed him.

During his interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office said he confessed to molesting the three victims.

Close was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing 39 felony counts with possible additional charges coming. His bail is currently set at $31,500,000.

