17-year-old killed in Hamilton Heights shooting
Police are searching for a gunman who killed a 17-year-old in Hamilton Heights. Eyewitnesses say they heard gunfire near St. Nicholas Avenue and 148th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police identified the victim as Calvin Aaron of the Bronx. Police closed off the scene for hours thinking the killer might be barricaded in a building. They ultimately found nothing. Adding to the confusion, a driver who heard the gunfire crashed his car in a panic. He later returned to the scene. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
