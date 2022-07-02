17-year-old killed in Hamilton Heights shooting

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a 17-year-old in Hamilton Heights.

Eyewitnesses say they heard gunfire near St. Nicholas Avenue and 148th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police identified the victim as Calvin Aaron of the Bronx.

Police closed off the scene for hours thinking the killer might be barricaded in a building. They ultimately found nothing.

Adding to the confusion, a driver who heard the gunfire crashed his car in a panic. He later returned to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

