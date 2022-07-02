ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old killed in Hamilton Heights shooting

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKlcc_0gSUF8Ep00

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a 17-year-old in Hamilton Heights.

Eyewitnesses say they heard gunfire near St. Nicholas Avenue and 148th Street just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police identified the victim as Calvin Aaron of the Bronx.

Police closed off the scene for hours thinking the killer might be barricaded in a building. They ultimately found nothing.

Adding to the confusion, a driver who heard the gunfire crashed his car in a panic. He later returned to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage

A devastated family is speaking out after a grandmother was killed and her 8-year-old grandson was injured during a Brooklyn hit and run rampage. Sonia Rincon has more.

----------

Comments / 11

smokingSage
3d ago

oh. That's what happened.. I went out the subway at about 615 and they had the area taped up and th3 C Town grocery too with ESU and cops all over..

Reply
3
 

