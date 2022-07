Medical examiners determined late Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died from fentanyl and cocaine usage, per ESPN. Police originally stated that no foul play was suspected. His death on June 21st was determined to be an accident. He was just 26 years old. ESPN shared the Ravens official team statement on Ferguson’s death. “Our priority […] The post Tragic details of Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson’s death revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO