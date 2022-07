DeGrom (stress reaction on right scapula), who is set to make his first rehab start on Sunday night for Single A Port St. Lucie, has not pitched in a regular season game since July 7, 2021. The hope is that he will be able to return to the Mets' rotation shortly after the All-Star break, but the question remains whether he can avoid the injury bug the rest of the way.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO