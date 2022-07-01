ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Bojangles killing suspect pleads guilty, judge sentences minimum 18 years in prison

By Brea Hollingsworth, Chloe Rafferty, Ashley Anderson
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npGrI_0gSUEFMs00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday morning the suspect accused of killing a teen girl in August 2020 agreed to a plea deal, the victim’s father told CBS 17.

The suspect, Devin Cordell Jones, who was 17-years-old at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty in court in his sentencing hearing early Friday afternoon.

A CBS 17 crew at the hearing on Friday confirmed Jones’ guilty plea deal has landed him a minimum time in prison of 18 years with a maximum of just over 22 years.

Police say the murder took place at about 8:20 p.m. on August 15, 2020 when 17-year-old Veronica Baker was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road near Garner.

They arrested Jones on August 19 and charged him with Baker’s murder .

In court, it was presented that Jones had admitted to detectives that he killed Veronica that night. According to the prosecutor, Jones was there to meet her to purchase marijuana and had the gun with him.

The prosecutor continued to say Jones had told detectives there was a struggle over the gun and it subsequently went off in the attempts of a robbery. Veronica was shot in the chest, the autopsy confirmed.

When discussing evidence, one shell casing was said to be located in the vehicle and use of surveillance footage and conversations on social media between Veronica and Jones helped detectives match Jones to the crime.

Jones was present in the courtroom with his lawyers speaking on his behalf. The judge did ask if he had anything to say, to which he replied “no.”

The plea deal Jones agreed to lists a minimum 216 months and maximum 272 months to be served in prison, in addition to the following conditions:

  • Jones will receive 628 days credit for incarceration
  • Jones must not have any contact with the Baker family—directly or indirectly
  • In his first five years in jail, the court recommends that Jones not have opportunity to do any vocational or educational programs
  • If Jones tests positive for an illegal substance, he will be arrested and given a $250,000 secure bond
  • If he violates any of the terms he shall be re-arrested and give $250,000 secure bond
  • Jones can’t have any contact with the co-defendants

Jones’ co-defendants include three individuals who were arrested the day before Jones on August 18. These included Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, who were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wDeh_0gSUEFMs00
Devin Cordell Jones, 17, in a previous mugshot, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Tyreek Qumay Rodgers, 18, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

A memorial now rests where Baker was found.

She was a graduate of Garner Magnet High School and was supposed to start at Wake Tech the day after she was killed, according to her father, Jim Baker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Durham man arrested on 28 theft charges, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday with several outstanding warrants for breaking and entering. The Sheriff’s Office wanted information on a man with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office announced they located and arrested Joshua Alonzo Writz...
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Police: 2 kids among 6 wounded in shooting

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — Two children were among six people who were wounded Saturday night in an apparent drive-by shooting, police in eastern North Carolina said. Officers responded to a home for a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Clinton Police Department said in a news release. They found six people suffering […]
CLINTON, NC
WSPA 7News

NC police fatally shoot armed woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina fatally shot a woman after an unsuccessful de-escalation attempt and struggle over a weapon. The incident began when Fayetteville police officers were called Friday night to a home for a reported attempted break-in. The Fayetteville Observer reports responding officers found no evidence of a break-in but encountered […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Garner, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

3rd man arrested in ‘wild broad-daylight shootout’ between cars in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A third suspect has been arrested in a “wild broad daylight shootout” that happened in Selma last month, police said. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on June 23 when two people in a car fired at people sitting on a porch at a home at the corner of Green and W. Martin Luther King streets, Selma police said in a news release.
SELMA, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Man charged in fatal shooting of Fayetteville teen

A man has been arrested in South Carolina and charged in the May 13 shooting death of a Fayetteville teenager on Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Lamon Isaiah Townsend, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, the department said in a release. His address was not immediately available. Townsend was arrested Wednesday, June 29, in Bennettsville, South Carolina, by members of the U.S.Marshals Service Task Force.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Person detained in North Carolina jail dies at hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A person who was being detained in a North Carolina jail has died, authorities said. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified person died after being taken to a local hospital, news outlets reported. The person’s identity will be released after the family is notified, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Prison#Garner Magnet High School#Violent Crime#Cbs
WRAL News

Police investigate shooting in Clinton neighborhood

Clinton, N.C. — Several police officers and crime scene tape was seen in a Clinton neighborhood along Stetson Street on Saturday night. WRAL's Breaking News Tracking captured video of several evidence markers and bullet casings. Investigators were on the scene for several hours and an area of the neighborhood...
CLINTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Armed woman shot, killed by Fayetteville police during mental health 'crisis'

A Fayetteville police officer shot and killed a women who was suffering from a mental health crisis and threatening to hurt herself, authorities said early Saturday morning. Fayetteville Asst. Police Chief James Nolette said officers were dispatched Friday at around 9 p.m. to the 2300 block of Colgate Drive, a residential area, after someone reported that four Black men were attempting to break-in to their home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy