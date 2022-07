One fun thing about comic book movies today is that many artists who work on the films often take to social media to show alternate versions of designs ranging from props to costumes and even whole characters. Concept artist Jerad Marantz has shared a lot of fun work in the past, including his designs for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Marantz also has a history with Marvel, having worked on Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Previously, Marantz has shared a look at some of his designs for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including a spooky take on some of the movie's creatures. This week, he took to Instagram to show off his own design for the rings in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

