Max Scherzer to rejoin New York Mets on Tuesday for start vs. Cincinnati Reds

NJ Advance Media | Brendan Kuty: Joey Gallo’s struggles with the Yankees are simply not getting better. While he was bad after being traded from Texas last year, this season he’s hit a nadir, and he hit .138 with 32 strikeouts over the month of June. That’s just unplayable, but the Yankees don’t really have any good options without a replacement for him. Letting him get consistent at-bats hasn’t seemed to help. They could bench him and use him as a late inning pinch runner and defensive replacement, but that would reduce his value if they want to trade him, as rumored. Kuty suggests the “phantom IL stint” could be a good breather for Gallo, but at this point it’s hard to imagine anything working. The Yankees also won’t just release him and let another team potentially figure out what the issue is while they pay his salary.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO