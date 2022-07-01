ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Max Scherzer to rejoin New York Mets on Tuesday for start vs. Cincinnati Reds

By David Purdum
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Max Scherzer is scheduled to return to the New York Mets' rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati after missing over a month with a strained left oblique muscle. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May...

