Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 03:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, especially over and below recent burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains, ditches, and culverts may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain from slow-moving storms will be capable of producing 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in less than one hour. This type of rainfall would produce dangerous flash flooding, including potential debris flows over and below recent burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 44 MINUTES AGO