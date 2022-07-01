ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 10:45:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Stanly by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Stanly A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Anson and southern Stanly Counties through 615 PM EDT At 512 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Midland, or 8 miles southeast of Downtown Concord, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Locust, Norwood, Oakboro, Stanfield and Lake Tillery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mahoning; Portage; Stark; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Western Mahoning County in northeastern Ohio Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Summit County in northeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Ravenna to near Green, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Ravenna, Massillon, Green, Alliance, Tallmadge, North Canton, Louisville, Sebring, Mogadore, Minerva, Hartville, Navarre, Waynesburg, East Sparta, New Franklin, Brimfield, Canal Fulton and Randolph. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 01:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 116 AM EDT, a cluster of heavy thunderstorms capable of producing localized wet microbursts were located along a line extending from Naval Academy to Fort Totten, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Localized wind gusts up to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, Annapolis, College Park, Crofton, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Largo, Bladensburg, Mayo, Naval Academy, Severn River, South River, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Odenton, Arnold, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park and Parole. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Lawrence County in west central South Dakota Southwestern Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming Southeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Upton, or 22 miles northwest of Newcastle, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Osage around 630 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Buckhorn, Four Corners, Mallo Camp, O`Neil Pass, Crooks Tower, Black Fox Campground, Cheyenne Crossing, Terry Peak, Lead, Deadwood and Central City. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 8 and 15. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
#Thunderstorms#This Red Flag Warning#The Red Flag Warnings#Interior
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are occurring. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT /9 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WIND...South-southwest sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon and early evening. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning and firework usage are not recommended.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schenectady County in east central New York Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York East central Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount Pleasant, Charlton, Perth, Parkis Mills, West Perth, Munsonville, Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton and Glenwild. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 19:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southern Stokes County in north central North Carolina Northeastern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina Yadkin County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 727 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near White Plains to near Dockery, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Flat Rock Yadkinville Jonesville and Dobson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STOKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia East central Henry County in south central Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Axton, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Axton Leatherwood Swansonville Aiken Summit Sandy River Laurel Park and Chatmoss. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sustained west winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities in some locations. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass, and Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 425 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKINGS DAVISON HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN RICHLAND COUNTIES At 912 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Sidney to near Golva, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Carlyle, Skaar, Saint Phillip, Midway, Crane and Yates. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
RICHLAND COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien, Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest and west central Iowa. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burke; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Burke County in northwestern North Dakota Northeastern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota Eastern Williams County in northwestern North Dakota Northwestern Mountrail County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Battleview to 5 miles east of Epping to near Williston, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Powers Lake and Battleview around 640 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Lostwood, Stanley and Palermo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Washington Heat Indices Near 100 Degrees Today The combination of hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s will result in heat indices around 100 degrees this afternoon. Be sure to drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on the elderly and neighbors. Always check your backseats before locking your vehicle.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

