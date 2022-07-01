Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; Montgomery; Saratoga; Schenectady The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Schenectady County in east central New York Southeastern Fulton County in eastern New York Southwestern Saratoga County in east central New York East central Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hagaman, or near Amsterdam, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Amsterdam, Glenville, Ballston Spa, Broadalbin, Hagaman, Mayfield, Fort Johnson, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Mount Pleasant, Charlton, Perth, Parkis Mills, West Perth, Munsonville, Shaw Corners, Barkersville, West Milton and Glenwild. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
