Dr Brenna Hassett shares insight from her new book, Growing Up Human, and recommends five of her favourite books for further reading. Humans are, undoubtedly, an absolutely weird and unlikely species. But what makes them that way? In my latest book, Growing Up Human (£17.99, Bloomsbury), I explore a critical aspect of human evolution that all of us have experienced but somehow never makes the headlines – even though it may be the very thing that makes us the single most successful primate on the planet.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO