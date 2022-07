Unite Us, an organization that bridges health care and social services for individuals in need, is using its technology to create networks of care in California that swiftly connect patients to social services that otherwise might be hard for them to reach. Moira Kenney, West Coast Regional Network Director at Unite Us, talked to State of Reform about her organization’s work to bridge siloes in California’s health care system and address the social determinants of health.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO