NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wild sight in North Salt Lake this week as three moose have made themselves at home in pools and on Eaglewood Golf Course. “It was really a rare sighting — there were three younger moose this morning, first in the water by hole 9,” said golfer Ryan Renn. “I had to take a drop and I was looking over my shoulder, making sure they didn’t charge and kill me.”

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO