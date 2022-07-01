Milwaukee officials are offering $28,000 for information in the killing of a Black transgender woman

This is the fifth in a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here, part three is here and part four is here. is a partner at Nation Consulting and a communications, government relations, advocacy and nonprofit management professional. He is a frequently utilized source for political and business reporters, and was named a “Behind the Scenes Power Player” by Gannett Media and one of the nation’s 500 top “Influencers” by Campaigns & Elections magazine. He currently serves as director of the Fair Elections Project, as campaigns advisor to the Economic Security Project, as a strategic communications advisor to the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, and as senior advisor to Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee. Sachin also oversaw winning campaigns for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly, and then-Superintendent Tony Evers, as well as dozens of local judges, aldermen, school board members and others. He previously served as a consultant to SEIU, as director of the Wisconsin Fair Trade Coalition and Wisconsin Stem Cell Now, as deputy director for the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, and as Outreach Director for the film As Goes Janesville, among many other clients. Prior to coming to Nation Consulting in 2006, Sachin spent five years as an aide to Governor Jim Doyle. Sachin is active in nonprofit leadership, having served two terms as Chair of the Board of Directors for NARAL Pro-Choice America. He currently serves as a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, and as Wisconsin State Director for South Asians for America. He previously served as an officer of the Wisconsin Coalition of Asian Indian Organizations and is Chairman Emeritus of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County. Sachin attended both the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.

