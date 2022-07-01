ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee officials are offering $28,000 for information in the killing of a Black transgender woman

By CNN
Madison365
Madison365
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Milwaukee Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $28,000 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a transgender Black woman who was found dead two weeks ago. Brazil Johnson, 28, was found fatally shot on June 15 in the city’s Triangle North neighborhood....

madison365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 35 Most Influential Asian American Leaders, Part 5

This is the fifth in a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here, part three is here and part four is here. is a partner at Nation Consulting and a communications, government relations, advocacy and nonprofit management professional. He is a frequently utilized source for political and business reporters, and was named a “Behind the Scenes Power Player” by Gannett Media and one of the nation’s 500 top “Influencers” by Campaigns & Elections magazine. He currently serves as director of the Fair Elections Project, as campaigns advisor to the Economic Security Project, as a strategic communications advisor to the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, and as senior advisor to Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee. Sachin also oversaw winning campaigns for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky, Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly, and then-Superintendent Tony Evers, as well as dozens of local judges, aldermen, school board members and others. He previously served as a consultant to SEIU, as director of the Wisconsin Fair Trade Coalition and Wisconsin Stem Cell Now, as deputy director for the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, and as Outreach Director for the film As Goes Janesville, among many other clients. Prior to coming to Nation Consulting in 2006, Sachin spent five years as an aide to Governor Jim Doyle. Sachin is active in nonprofit leadership, having served two terms as Chair of the Board of Directors for NARAL Pro-Choice America. He currently serves as a member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, and as Wisconsin State Director for South Asians for America. He previously served as an officer of the Wisconsin Coalition of Asian Indian Organizations and is Chairman Emeritus of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County. Sachin attended both the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

“If you are not changing policy, then you’re just protesting.” Panel takes on protest and policy

Protests are important – but must be accompanied by real policy advocacy. That was the main point reiterated by five movement leaders at the 2022 Women’s Leadership Summit panel titled “After the protest: policy change through social movements.” Moderated by longtime activist Brandi Grayson, the panel included Milwaukee County Supervisor Dr. Sequanna Taylor, EQT By Design founder Annette Miller, Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development founder & CEO Mai Xiong and American Family Technology Project Manager & DEI practitioner Angela Jenkins.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

From lemonade stand to store shelves, 11-year-old entrepreneur grows business in Milwaukee

With a larger focus on social injustice toward the Black community in recent years, supporting Black businesses has become one of the avenues to further push for equity. Stepping away from big corporations or brand names and seeking out minority-led businesses is a direct, impactful way to support the community and encourage Black entrepreneurship. Many have taken note and action. The United States Census Bureau reported that between 2017 and 2019, “Black-owned businesses grew in all sectors of the U.S. economy,” with an eight percent increase in Black-owned employer businesses from 2018 to 2019.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: June 23

A new addition at Lake View Elementary gets kids out and walking and reading all at once. Plus, we have a recap of Racine’s first-ever weeklong Juneteenth celebration and COVID stats that remain more or less steady.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
Madison365

Racine celebrates Juneteenth all week

Racine is dedicated to celebrating Juneteenth for not only one or a few days as it has in past years, but a full week. Kicking things off on Saturday, June 11th, the Dr. John Bryant Community Center has made a robust schedule of events for attendees of all ages, focusing on education and community engagement.
RACINE, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy