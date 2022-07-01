ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Interview: JD Vance talks the state of the Ohio Senate race

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341eJo_0gSUBpoJ00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is giving a first look at the nominees running to be Ohio’s next U.S. senator.

JD Vance defeated a crowded field of Republican rivals in the primary election, bolstered by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Heartbeat abortion ban survives battle in Ohio Supreme Court

His next challenge will be the general election against Democrat Tim Ryan.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Vance with a look at the state of the race. Watch the interview in the video above.

We have scheduled an interview with Ryan at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 13

Evelyn Doring
2d ago

like FAIR MAPS were " in the hands of the people"? 70% of voters in ohio said in 2015 FAIR REDISTRICTING. and goof ball said in response to What do you say to women? " I want to talk to those KINDS of people.....really I'm NOT ALLOWED to leave the state?No body EXCEPT medical emergencies are getting abortions at 40 wks

Reply(2)
2
QuestionThis
2d ago

JD Vance will bring a MAGA movement! He will continue to fight for United States Constitution and for Ohio Constitution!

Reply(9)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Ohio state representative says she would consider banning birth control

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulation for carrying knives

COLUMBUS — A new law taking effect in Ohio this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives in the state that proponents says will prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, our sister station 10TV reports in Columbus. The bill’s main sponsor, Senator Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson,...
OHIO STATE
starvedrock.media

Ohio Democrats combine proposed gun legislation

(The Center Square) – Ohio Senate Democrats hope the state’s General Assembly follows the lead from Congress and enacts gun legislation that would deal with background checks, age requirements and enact a red flag law in the state. What’s being called the “Defend Our Children Act” combines several...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Republican#Ohio Supreme Court#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Ohio Planned Parenthood debunks claims that abortions halted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A technical glitch on a local Planned Parenthood website claiming Ohio clinics no longer offer abortions is false, representatives from the clinic said Thursday. The Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center, located on 17th Avenue near Ohio State University’s campus, is experiencing a technical difficulty on its website that inaccurately purports […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy