Interview: JD Vance talks the state of the Ohio Senate race

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is giving a first look at the nominees running to be Ohio’s next U.S. senator.

JD Vance defeated a crowded field of Republican rivals in the primary election, bolstered by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

His next challenge will be the general election against Democrat Tim Ryan.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Vance with a look at the state of the race. Watch the interview in the video above.

We have scheduled an interview with Ryan at a later date.

