Interview: JD Vance talks the state of the Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 is giving a first look at the nominees running to be Ohio’s next U.S. senator.
JD Vance defeated a crowded field of Republican rivals in the primary election, bolstered by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.Heartbeat abortion ban survives battle in Ohio Supreme Court
His next challenge will be the general election against Democrat Tim Ryan.
FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Vance with a look at the state of the race. Watch the interview in the video above.
We have scheduled an interview with Ryan at a later date.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 13