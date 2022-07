Things are not looking good for bitcoin. After remaining strong throughout COVID-19, the cryptocurrency has just sunk significantly. The cryptocurrency had its worst month on record, losing more than 38 percent of its value in June as of Thursday afternoon, as reported by CNBC. The cryptocurrency lost roughly 58 percent of its value in the second quarter of 2022, wiping out around $1.2 trillion in value across the total cryptocurrency market.

