The last time I ate at Laphet was five years ago. I know because, of course, I’d posted a picture about it and I’ve just scrolled back through my Instagram to find it. Slightly tragic, but also highly useful especially considering how skewed the context of time has become thanks to the pandemic.In 2017, Laphet was based in a very small industrial unit in London Fields, which before had begun life – as most great restaurants in the capital do – as a pop-up in Maltby Street Market. Opposite the unit was Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, the restaurant from Zoe Adjonyoh,...

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO