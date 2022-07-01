Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Pelican Stallings

Selena Freeman Miller, 70, of Denham Springs, passed away on June 27, 2022, after an eight year battle with breast cancer. Selena graduated from Central High School and was a preschool teacher for over 30 years. She loved the Lord & was an active member of Indian Mound Baptist Church. Selena’s strong faith and love for her daughter & grandchildren kept her fighting until the very end. Selena was predeceased by her husband, Allen Miller, Sr and parents, Russell & Grace (Aaron) Freeman. She is survived by her daughter Toni Freeman Leachman & husband Jason, grandson, Brock Blough, granddaughter, Lexie Blough, stepson, Allen Miller Jr & wife Michelle, brothers, Phillip Freeman & wife Susan, Jeffrey Aaron & wife Portia, sisters, Remona Freeman, Lawana Auter & husband Larry and numerous nieces and nephews. Selena was looking forward to meeting her great grandson, Bennett James Blough, due July 25, 2022 and said when Bennett is smiling while he’s sleeping, it’s because she’s kissing him on his cheek. Service will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 1:00-3:00pm. Special thanks to Dr. Gerald Miletello and staff for the many years of care and encouragement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Indian Mound Baptist Church, P O Box 275, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 for their never wavering spiritual and financial support they gave Selena. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO