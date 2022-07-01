ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

TxDOT announces its nearly $2.2 million road restoration project

KCEN
KCEN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation announces that its contractors will begin a road restoration project on US 84 from Lake Air Drive to Valley Mills Drive starting July 5. Crews will be working on enhancing...

www.kcentv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas officials urge caution on the water amid low levels

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Fourth of July weekend is just starting to set sail. Lake Waco officials expect to see even more people on the water this weekend, even with the lake sitting at around six and a half feet below normal water levels. Lower water levels means...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Severe drought leads North Texas counties to issue disaster declarations, banning fireworks

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures.   "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type. 
CORSICANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
Waco, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KBTX.com

Fire destroys multiple buildings in downtown Marlin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Facebook video shared by Marcus Roberson Friday evening shows multiple buildings burning in the area of Commerce and Wood Streets in downtown Marlin, TX. Fire Agencies from across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley were dispatched to assist with the flames which at times reached as high as thirty feet. No word yet if anyone was injured in the fire. Check back for details.
MARLIN, TX
newschannel6now.com

Where to park at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls is anticipating the 2022 Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest to have the event’s largest turnout yet. It all takes place on the grounds of the MPEC in Wichita Falls, but with the parking lot tore up for construction, the city has had to come up with a backup plan. They believe their decision is the safest and most efficient option.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Urban Construction#Knife River Corp
KCEN

Bosque County approves Drought Disaster Declaration

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Fourth of July is right around the corner as counties issue fireworks bans around Central Texas. Bosque County of Emergency Management Friday announced a Drought Declaration due to extreme conditions and the abundance of fuel for wildfires, according to the Bosque County Sheriff'S Office. Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Coryell County Issues Disaster Declaration Prohibiting Use of Fireworks

Coryell County has issued a Disaster Declaration prohibiting the use of fireworks in the county, but the sale of fireworks is still allowed, following the Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday morning. The disaster declaration only prohibits the use of fireworks, but not the sale. The exception is for public displays...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Waco gets medical cannabis pickup site

Austin-based medical cannabis company Texas Original is making it easier for patients to access its products in Waco through a temporary medical cannabis pickup location. The drive-thru pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Fridays, and the exact location will be released to patients once they are approved for a prescription. Texas Original CEO Morris Denton said the Waco drive-thru pickup site was opened in response to growing demand in the Waco area, where Texas Original serves more than 700 patients.
WACO, TX
KWTX

First drive-thru medical cannabis pickup location opens in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Original, a medical cannabis provider, has opened Waco’s first prescription pickup location, a drive-thru in Southwest Waco. “We have patients that suffer from pain, insomnia, anxiety as a result of PTSD, cancer, EMS, or a wide range of neurological conditions,” Texas Original’s CEO Morris Denton said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Catch ‘Fourth on the Brazos’ this Monday!

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos Nights and Waco Parks and Recreation have announced the return of the City of Waco’s annual Fourth on the Brazos celebration!. This year’s event features the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza – as well as live music from one of the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, The Commodores!
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Fireworks use banned countywide; exception made for municipal displays

Despite a little rain falling on Coryell County the day before their meeting, Coryell County Commissioners voted to prohibit the use of fireworks in the county with the exception of professional municipal displays such as the one in Gatesville. While it will be illegal to discharge fireworks in Coryell County,...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition announces new project

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition (HOTHC) announces its Project Homeless Connect event for July 8. A non-profit centered around homelessness and housing instability from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. will be providing a one-stop-shop for resources and services at the Waco Convention Center. The event...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy