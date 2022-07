Elm Creek R.V. and Campgrounds held a raffle and hamburger meal fundraiser on Sunday, July 3rd, benefiting the South Coleman County Volunteer Fire Department. Thanks to the Elm Creek patrons, and others who donated, a total of $2,200 was raised for the fire station addition. Shown in the photo are Sarah Beal, treasurer of the VFD and David Guajardo, owner of Elm Creek R.V. and Campgrounds.

