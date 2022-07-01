BEST EATS: Celebrate the Fourth with Korean fried chicken, corn dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ultra-crispy and tossed in a garlic soy marinade, the chicken wings I had at Bok Bok Chicken were a revelation, maintaining a satisfying crunch throughout the meal and perfectly offset by a large container of pickled radish.

Korean fried chicken is nothing new — Los Angeles restaurants have been serving the double-fried wings for well over a decade and it’s on the menu of at least three places locally — but my experience with it has been relatively minor. The chicken at Bok Bok finally fulfilled my expectations after years of reading about Koreatown mainstays Bonchon and Kyochon , which I had every intention of visiting but somehow always got sidetracked by a new dumpling or soup joint.

Having an exemplary version nearby is gratifying.

“Cheese hot dog” at Bok Bok Chicken.

Bok Bok also offers Korean-style corn dogs. The “cheese hot dog” is a battered, deep-fried mozzarella stick drizzled with ketchup and mustard and sprinkled with sugar. Unusual, but surprisingly good.

The restaurant is located at 1321 Easton Drive, just north of the Starbucks on California Avenue.

During recent travels, 17 News Director Michael Trihey ventured to Winnemucca, Nev., where he stopped at venerable diner The Griddle . Guests can get scratch-made pancakes, stuffed French toast and enough omelets, benedicts and other egg dishes to satisfy the desires of any breakfast lover.

Granola and berries at The Griddle.

Trihey chose a healthy but no less delicious option: homemade granola served with milk and a bowl of fresh berries.

Maybe there’s a lesson in our respective meals: Indulge in chicken and corn dogs, recover with granola. As with most things in life, balance is key.

