ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BEST EATS: Celebrate the Fourth with Korean fried chicken, corn dogs

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUxhS_0gSUAaqr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ultra-crispy and tossed in a garlic soy marinade, the chicken wings I had at Bok Bok Chicken were a revelation, maintaining a satisfying crunch throughout the meal and perfectly offset by a large container of pickled radish.

Korean fried chicken is nothing new — Los Angeles restaurants have been serving the double-fried wings for well over a decade and it’s on the menu of at least three places locally — but my experience with it has been relatively minor. The chicken at Bok Bok finally fulfilled my expectations after years of reading about Koreatown mainstays Bonchon and Kyochon , which I had every intention of visiting but somehow always got sidetracked by a new dumpling or soup joint.

Having an exemplary version nearby is gratifying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0qhS_0gSUAaqr00
“Cheese hot dog” at Bok Bok Chicken.

Bok Bok also offers Korean-style corn dogs. The “cheese hot dog” is a battered, deep-fried mozzarella stick drizzled with ketchup and mustard and sprinkled with sugar. Unusual, but surprisingly good.

The restaurant is located at 1321 Easton Drive, just north of the Starbucks on California Avenue.

During recent travels, 17 News Director Michael Trihey ventured to Winnemucca, Nev., where he stopped at venerable diner The Griddle . Guests can get scratch-made pancakes, stuffed French toast and enough omelets, benedicts and other egg dishes to satisfy the desires of any breakfast lover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4f2A_0gSUAaqr00
Granola and berries at The Griddle.

Trihey chose a healthy but no less delicious option: homemade granola served with milk and a bowl of fresh berries.

Maybe there’s a lesson in our respective meals: Indulge in chicken and corn dogs, recover with granola. As with most things in life, balance is key.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Bakersfield, CA
Robb Report

After Two Years Away, José Andrés Is Opening 5 New Restaurants and Bars in LA This Month

Click here to read the full article. José Andrés is one of the most prolific chefs working today. On top of his philanthropic ventures, he’s got a new restaurant on the way in DC—where he’s already ubiquitous—and he’s made a big expansion into Chicago. Now, he’s getting ready to give Los Angeles another go. The chef is opening not one, not two, but five new spots at the soon-to-open Conrad Los Angeles hotel. That includes two restaurants, two bars and a pool deck, where you’ll be able to really take advantage of the city’s spectacular views and weather. “I am so excited to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-3-2022]

So you need some Sunday to-dos? Alright, let’s do it. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 3) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. As always, enjoy. Things To Do For Sunday. Concerts in the Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Corn Dogs#Hot Dog#Sugar#Korean Fried Chicken#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Bok Bok Chicken#French
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-2-2022]

Did you happen to sleep in this morning? It is, after all, the Saturday of a long holiday weekend. But now that you’re up, let’s sort out your prospective agenda. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 2) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

Where to Celebrate the 4th Safely in 2022

Lancaster, Palmdale, Lynwood and La Puente won’t be having fireworks this weekend, because the pyrotechnics company they hired is under investigation! And this year, So Cal’s already dry conditions have been exacerbated by the drought, so it’s a tinderbox out there! Many public fireworks displays, like those in Claremont, have already been cancelled. Please don’t light illegal fireworks, instead check out where to party!!!
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best Swap Meets And Flea Markets In Los Angeles In 2022

With the glitz and the glamor often associated with L.A., it’s hard to imagine going shopping anywhere without spending your life savings. Not everything you buy there needs to be new or designer, though. There are plenty of ways to complement your wardrobe or your home that’s chic and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCRA.com

Disneyland has never been more expensive. Here are some cheaper ways to visit.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Planning a trip toDisneyland has never been more expensive. Ticket prices are way up and inflation and eye-watering gas prices have made every aspect of a vacation pricier. Taking a family of four to Disneyland will never be “cheap,” but there are little ways to trim your budget to make it slightly easier to manage. We’ve gathered some of our favorite tips and tricks to get deals and cut costs for your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.
ANAHEIM, CA
Herbie J Pilato

I'm Glad I Listened to my Mom - Who Told me to "Go!"

In the spring of 2009, I relocated to Los Angeles from my hometown of Rochester, New York, hoping I could still somehow re-ignite my career at then-48-years-old. My mother had died the year before, and I spent those 12 months in grief. I had previously moved to L.A. from Rochester, where I had served as a primary caregiver for both of my parents in their elderly years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools in California

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy