San Antonio, Texas.- It was then revealed that 53 migrants lost their lives in cargo truckSpoke with an employee at an asphalt factory, next to the spot where the vehicle appeared, on June 27, southwest of San Antonio, Texas Univision 41 And told how he was the one who reported 911 to one of the worst immigration tragedies in the United States.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO