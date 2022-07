The Tour de France resumed for Stage 2 today after Yves Lampaert claimed the first Yellow Jersey in the opening time trial in Copenhagen. On a rain soaked circuit yesterday, the Belgian raced to a surprise win beating out defending champion Tadej Pogacar as well as compatriot Wout van Aert after taking a seriously impresssive time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds to complete the 13km course. Despite the build-up beforehand the wind hardly played a part in a rather sedate Stage 2. A long trek along the Danish coastline started in the town of Roskilde and saw...

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO