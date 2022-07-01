ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

OB-GYNs explain what overturning Roe v. Wade means for pregnant Americans: "People will die"

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePregnancy can come with dangerous complications,...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 210

Nance
18h ago

Stop trying to dismiss that these people could prevent a pregnancy. If they were more responsible we wouldn't have near this issue. Why do they only become responsible AFTER they get pregnant and desperate to kill an innocent being.

Reply
10
fearless
1d ago

People do not have to die, if they are intelligent enough to use protection maybe they should try abstinence

Reply(9)
33
Vicky Graham
1d ago

stop trying to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies so we can increase the white population, let's bring all the beautiful Ukrainians here!

Reply(15)
16
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Americans
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Us Weekly

Ireland Baldwin Was Raped and Had an Abortion, Shares Personal Stories After Supreme Court Ruling: ‘I Want Other Women to Feel Supported’

Speaking her truth. Ireland Baldwin shared her personal experiences with rape and abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The model, 26, said in a TikTok video on Sunday, June 26, it was not anyone's "responsibility" to share their traumas with the world, but she wanted to open up to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

My Mom Gave Birth to Me After She Was Assaulted. Don't Use My Story as an Anti-Abortion Talking Point

It’s June 27. I’m 29. It’s my birthday. And I wish it weren’t. I didn’t always hate my birthday. I distinctly remember turning 5 in my backyard with a small pony my grandma had found and the Hot Wheel cars my first-grade crush came to play with. I remember renting out the ice-skating rink when I turned 6. The bowling party when I turned 9. The sleepover with waffles and ice cream when I was 10. We sang karaoke. My mom and grandmother were the judges. They picked my shyest friend as the winner. I think that’s my earliest memory of seeing kindness prioritized over an easy choice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

CBS News

497K+
Followers
58K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy