Clark County, NV

How to report illegal fireworks

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, or any fireworks that can twirl, fly, or explode are considered illegal in Clark County. Only the ones marked “safe and sane” are legally allowed.

Despite the ban, every year there are thousands of complaints about illegal fireworks in Clark County. Due to the high volume of complaints, Clark County launched a website in 2018 where complaints can be made to the police without tying up the 911 emergency line.

It’s part of the You Light It, We Write It campaign that is underway. People caught with illegal fireworks face fines starting at $500 and can go as high as $10,000 if a large number of illegal fireworks are involved.

In 2021, there were more than 21,000 complaints sent to the ISpyFireworks website . Last year, a home in North Las Vegas was destroyed, several pets died, and three people were sent to the hospital when fireworks started a fire.

Fire destroys home on Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas. (Credit: North Las Vegas Fire Dept.)

“Safe and sane” fireworks are allowed to be used from June 28 until midnight July 4. No fireworks are ever allowed on public lands such as Red Rock, Mt. Charleston, and Lake Mead.

There is also a red flag warning in effect for the holiday weekend which means the dry, windy weather will make it hard to fight a fire should one start.

Police and firefighters encourage valley residents to enjoy the professional fireworks shows that take place around the Las Vegas valley. You can find a listing of those events, at this link .

William McMillan
2d ago

Good luck enforcing this. The first 3 hours of nightfall will be fireworks chaos.The late hours will be the time of enforcement after all the DUIs.

