Another possible cougar sighting was reported Monday night in a Kennewick residential neighborhood. A woman who was sitting on her porch claims she spotted the cat at 11 pm walking along the side of a home on Arrowhead Avenue near Osborne Street. The neighborhood is across the highway from Columbia Park. The Benton County Sheriff's Department advises anyone who spots a cougar to report the sighting by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO