Animal Care and Control to host animal adoption event in Columbus

Take a peek at fixer-uppers with potential to beautiful old homes around Opelika. Just blocks from downtown Opelika on one of the city's most desirable streets in the beautiful Northside Historic District! Large porches! Gorgeous leaded glass front door w/side lights leads you into the great rm w/French doors to screened porch. Large original windows, original hardwood floors, picture rail, plantation shutters & other beautiful historic details can be found throughout! Great rm & dining rm each have coffered ceilings, wainscoting, original mantles/tile surrounds, w/large pocket doors separating them. Kitchen is a great sized space w/many possibilities including original pot belly stove! Two large bdrms downstairs along w/ample closets & shared bath complete w/claw foot tub. Neat little reading nook near the back door & full sized laundry w/washboard cast iron sink. Upstairs is a large bdrm w/walk in closet, small bdrm, full bath & huge bonus rm! Spacious backyard, attached carport & workshop! Too much to list! Metal roof is approx 10 years old. Sold strictly as is.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO