Gas tax increasing in South Carolina

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers in South Carolina will see...

www.wcnc.com

WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
WCNC

Hemp is now legal in North Carolina | What's next for the industry?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Hemp is now permanently legal in North Carolina and industry officials expect it will help expand industrial hemp across the state. On Thursday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed SB455 which removed hemp from the state's controlled substances act. The bill puts North Carolina in step with federal law in regards to hemp, which was federally legalized in 2018. If the state bill had not been signed before June 30, hemp and the products made with the bill would have become illegal in North Carolina.
WCNC

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE
Soda City Biz WIRE

Publications name Josh Vann as a leading real estate attorney in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SC Biz News has included Josh Vann, a partner with Morton & Gettys law firm, to their new "Power List – Real Estate Attorneys." Josh's law practice is focused on commercial real estate and development and real estate finance. He deals with all aspects of a project, from acquisition to financing, to commercial leasing and regulatory and administrative approvals.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
thedallasnews.net

Hawkins Parnell Opens South Carolina Office in Charleston

July 1, 2022 (Charleston, SC)– Hawkins Parnell & Young has expanded into South Carolina with the opening of an office today in Charleston. "We have defended large corporations in South Carolina for years in toxic tort, product liability, commercial, and employment litigation," said Christine Mast, managing partner of Hawkins Parnell. "With over 50 corporate clients represented in South Carolina, our presence in Charleston allows us to serve our clients more efficiently and make an immediate impact in a state of increasing concern to many we represent as national counsel."
CHARLESTON, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nutramax Laboratories to Build $30 Million Factory in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Nutritional supplement products manufacturer Nutramax Laboratories announced...
INDIAN LAND, SC
weatherboy.com

South Carolina Officials Scheduling Earthquake Meeting As Quakes Continue to Shake the State

South Carolina officials have announced they are working on scheduling a special earthquake meeting as quakes continue to shake the state, rattling nerves across the region. Officials within the town of Elgin announced they are coordinating an event with Kershaw County and state officials to put together a town hall meeting for residents and business owners to discuss the recent earthquake swarm.
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

SCDOT moves tree cutting further north along I-26 with repaving project

COLUMBIA — After several projects in the Lowcountry, tree cutting is moving north on Interstate 26 as crews resurface the road. Citing reductions in the number of severe car wrecks on South Carolina's interstates, the state Department of Transportation has added tree removal to a number of projects over the past decade.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — It appears North Carolina’s hemp industry will avoid a shutdown. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law. The Senate voted for a House measure that keeps lawful the production and sale of industrial hemp and […]
WBTW News13

National Hurricane Center highlights area off South Carolina coast with low chance of tropical development

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of 8 p.m., the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of low pressure close to Charleston that has a low chance for tropical development in the next two days. Satellite imagery and surface observations highlight there is a low-pressure center currently situated close to Charleston. The low pressure […]
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

South Carolina Needs a Good SLAPP Law

In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
LAW
WCNC

Is unleaded 88 fuel safe to use in your vehicle?

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may have seen ads that Sheetz is offering discount gas this weekend. Before you fill up, WRAL took a deeper look at what you need to know about this deal, to avoid damaging your engine. There are dozens of Sheetz across North Carolina and this...
CHARLOTTE, NC

