The Village of Brockport has been awarded a $1.2 million Federal TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant for Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety improvements to the Smith Street Bridge. This three-year project involves replacement of sidewalks on the Smith Street approach to the bridge, continuing the sidewalk on the Clinton Street side of the bridge that now ends in a guard rail, replacing the steep stairs on the west side of the bridge, and reconstructing the crumbling retaining wall on the Clinton Street approach to the bridge. Crosswalks at Clinton Street and Smith Street will allow pedestrians to safely cross the two streets. Two push-button-activated traffic lights and metal bicycle plates installed on the bridge will increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO