Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards.

An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.