Vermilion County, IL

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

By Cassandra Smith
 2 days ago

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards.

An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon.

The crash is under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office.

