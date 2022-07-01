ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England beat Israel 3-1 to become U19 European Champions

ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland's Under-19s were crowned European champions as they beat Israel U19 3-1 in a gruelling 120 minutes at the City Arena Trnava in Slovakia on Friday. After dominating the opening proceedings, Israel took the lead...

