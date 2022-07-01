At least 1 dead, 12 injured in massive multivehicle pileup at Georgia/Florida border

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and 12 more were rushed to the hospital after a multivehicle chain-reaction crash on the Georgia/Florida border Friday afternoon.

The crash is currently blocking all lanes of Interstate-95 northbound at the St. Mary’s Road exit in Camden County.

Two more left lanes are blocked on I-95 southbound.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The accident happened at the beginning of a busy travel weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.

The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released. It’s unclear when the highway will open.

