At least 1 dead, 12 injured in massive multivehicle pileup at Georgia/Florida border
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and 12 more were rushed to the hospital after a multivehicle chain-reaction crash on the Georgia/Florida border Friday afternoon.
The crash is currently blocking all lanes of Interstate-95 northbound at the St. Mary’s Road exit in Camden County.
Two more left lanes are blocked on I-95 southbound.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
The accident happened at the beginning of a busy travel weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.
The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released. It’s unclear when the highway will open.
