Camden County, GA

At least 1 dead, 12 injured in massive multivehicle pileup at Georgia/Florida border

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead and 12 more were rushed to the hospital after a multivehicle chain-reaction crash on the Georgia/Florida border Friday afternoon.

The crash is currently blocking all lanes of Interstate-95 northbound at the St. Mary’s Road exit in Camden County.

Two more left lanes are blocked on I-95 southbound.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The accident happened at the beginning of a busy travel weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.

The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released. It’s unclear when the highway will open.

Stephanie Mumford
2d ago

horrible! pray all involved will be ok! but have to say more and more of these accidents are caused from not paying attention and speeding!!! every single day I drive over the bridge and 3 days straight... have almost been ran straight off of the road ( in the right lane ) because of drivers trying to get around the (left lane ) drivers will NOT MOVE OVER!! SO it ends up they are now in the right lane trying to MOVE THE TRAFFIC FORWARD!! I AM NOT SAYING THIS WAS THE CIRCUMSTANCES THAT CAUSED This CATASTROPHE JUST SAYING ... RAGE IS OUT OF CONTROL AND PEOPLE ARE NOT PAYING ATTENTION!!!

Marlo
2d ago

I stopped vacationing in the summer several years ago due to crowds & it doesn’t make sense to me to go to the beach in the summertime. I go in the winter & I love it. Yes, it’s cold but, not unbearable provided you dress accordingly. It’s far fewer people & much more enjoyable.

notasparanoidasu
1d ago

I am not surprised. We just came that way yesterday. I have seen so many people texting and driving, a woman breastfeeding while driving, others with open containers, people are driving right on your tail even doing 75. Slow people in the fast lanes. I am not a perfect driver but everyone really needs to calm down.

