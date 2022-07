In Maine, edibles are taxed at a higher rate because the state subjects them to a meal tax. Who knew gummy bears counted as lunch?. Marijuana laws are changing more rapidly than ever as individual states navigate their paths towards (or away from) legalization. Thirty-eight states have legalized marijuana to some degree, which is a heap more than just a few years ago. While this may be great news for cannabis activists and enthusiasts, “legalization” means something different to some degree in just about every state.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO