ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD graduates 70 recruits; 'truth in sentencing' kicks in

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqew1_0gSU7N4K00

A class of 70 recruits graduated from the Memphis Police Department’s 136th Basic Recruit Class Thursday, June 30.

The ceremony was held at Bellevue Baptist Church.

In his weekly email Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he had the honor of welcoming the new class to MPD.

“Rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been one of the most complex and intensive issues we’ve worked on during our time in the mayor’s office,” he wrote.

The department’s goal is to reach a staffing complement of 2,300. According to a performance dashboard on the city’s data hub site, the department is currently staffed with 1,907.

MPD has said in the past it will prioritize staffing its 911 communications center as it falls slightly behind its goal of answering 911 calls within 20 seconds.

The department has also said it plans on adding more staff to uniformed patrol at its nine precincts in Memphis.

Leaders have implemented incentives to attract recruits, including lifting residency requirements and offering $15,000 sign-on bonuses, retention incentives, relocation reimbursement and down payment assistance.

In his latest budget, Strickland proposed to the Memphis City Council a 10% pay raise for officers over the next two years.

Another class of 100 recruits will soon go through the training academy.

Also mentioned in Strickland’s email was the new “truth in sentencing” legislation that kicked in Friday, July 1.

It requires offenders to carry out their full sentence without chance for parole. Previously, they were only required to serve 30% of their sentence.

The bill applies to people convicted of attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and especially aggravated robbery.

It does not apply to people convicted before July 1.

Strickland has been a strong supporter of the legislation. So have District Attorney General Amy Weirich, State Sen. Paul Rose and State Reps. John Gillespie, Kevin Vaughn and Tom Leatherwood.

Strickland, a Democrat, has been criticized for his support of the legislation, which is primarily supported by Republicans.

But he said he is among other Democrats to support it, including Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Tennessee House Leader Representative Karen Camper and State Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

Strickland touted second-chance programs the city has launched, including Manhood University, WOWS (Women Offering Women Support), Public Service Corps and Opportunity Memphis R3 (Rethinking, Rebuilding, Rebranding).

Comments / 5

Saul SJ Goodman
2d ago

Question is...how manynwill make it past probationary period. Doing pushup, situps and classroom drills is one thing, but the streets of memphis is another animal

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

CAPTURED: Accused murderer arrested by US Marshals, TBI says

MEMPHIS. Tenn. — UPDATE 07/02 12 P.M.:. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Beard was found and arrested in Memphis by US Marshals. Just a day after checking himself out of a Memphis hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, a man has been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted list for killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two children under the age of 18, according to District Attorney Mark Davidson.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed in southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly killed in a shooting in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Green Drive at 6 p.m. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say there is no suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell Barbee, Jr. Two children were also […]
RIPLEY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Bellevue, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Sisters accused of robbing, stripping man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was taken to the hospital at the end of May after detectives say he was beaten and robbed in Frayser. Even the victim’s clothes were taken, leaving him in his boxers. Police say a man was stripped of his phone, money, and clothes on Frayser Boulevard. Adding insult […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns mother of 8 fatally shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Camper
Person
Tom Leatherwood
WREG

Victim identified after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. This shooting is one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

2 dead after 2 shootings in between Friday and Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two separate shootings lead to the death of two different male victims in between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police responded to the first incident at 1648 Oakwood at 10:15 p.m. Friday night, according to MPD. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Sentencing#Memphis Police#The Memphis City Council
WREG

8 hurt in Whitehaven 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
L'Observateur

TN man pleads guilty for trafficking Memphis child in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JEREMY TALBERT, age 26, from Memphis, Tennessee pleaded guilty on June 29, 2022 to Sex Trafficking of a Minor, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1591(a)(1), 1591(b)(2), 1594(a), and 2. According to court documents, TALBERT...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
actionnews5.com

Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy