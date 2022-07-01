MPD graduates 70 recruits; 'truth in sentencing' kicks in

A class of 70 recruits graduated from the Memphis Police Department’s 136th Basic Recruit Class Thursday, June 30.

The ceremony was held at Bellevue Baptist Church.

In his weekly email Friday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he had the honor of welcoming the new class to MPD.

“Rebuilding the Memphis Police Department has been one of the most complex and intensive issues we’ve worked on during our time in the mayor’s office,” he wrote.

The department’s goal is to reach a staffing complement of 2,300. According to a performance dashboard on the city’s data hub site, the department is currently staffed with 1,907.

MPD has said in the past it will prioritize staffing its 911 communications center as it falls slightly behind its goal of answering 911 calls within 20 seconds.

The department has also said it plans on adding more staff to uniformed patrol at its nine precincts in Memphis.

Leaders have implemented incentives to attract recruits, including lifting residency requirements and offering $15,000 sign-on bonuses, retention incentives, relocation reimbursement and down payment assistance.

In his latest budget, Strickland proposed to the Memphis City Council a 10% pay raise for officers over the next two years.

Another class of 100 recruits will soon go through the training academy.

Also mentioned in Strickland’s email was the new “truth in sentencing” legislation that kicked in Friday, July 1.

It requires offenders to carry out their full sentence without chance for parole. Previously, they were only required to serve 30% of their sentence.

The bill applies to people convicted of attempted first-degree murder, carjacking and especially aggravated robbery.

It does not apply to people convicted before July 1.

Strickland has been a strong supporter of the legislation. So have District Attorney General Amy Weirich, State Sen. Paul Rose and State Reps. John Gillespie, Kevin Vaughn and Tom Leatherwood.

Strickland, a Democrat, has been criticized for his support of the legislation, which is primarily supported by Republicans.

But he said he is among other Democrats to support it, including Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Tennessee House Leader Representative Karen Camper and State Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

Strickland touted second-chance programs the city has launched, including Manhood University, WOWS (Women Offering Women Support), Public Service Corps and Opportunity Memphis R3 (Rethinking, Rebuilding, Rebranding).