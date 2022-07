The Colorado Rockies did not list Kris Bryant in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryant went 3 for 5 at the plate in yesterday's game, knocking in a run while scoring twice himself. He'll catch a breather today while Connor Joe covers left field, Charlie Blackmon steps up into right field, C.J. Cron starts at designated hitter, and Elehuris Montero starts at first base.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO