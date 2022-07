Detroit — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved how the city's first reparations task force should be structured. The council approved a resolution by City Council President Mary Sheffield that she appoint a four-member executive committee of the task force, consisting of a chair and three working coordinators. The council would appoint the remaining nine members at large in the 13-member task force, which will help determine how to address what many Detroiters said is a legacy of governmental systemic racism in the nation's largest majority-Black city.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO