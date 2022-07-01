ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

By Matthew Sanders
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The crash happened when a pickup driven by Kevin Wineteer, 67, of Fulton, made a left turn in front of Lamont's motorcycle on Paris Road, according to the release. Lamont was thrown from his Harley Davidson in the collision and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police say they're still investigating the crash.

Firefighters respond to early morning fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire north of Columbia early Tuesday morning is blamed for thousands of dollars in damage. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 1400 block of E. Gallup Mills Road around 6:35 a.m. Firefighters said a detached three-vehicle garage was on fire when crews arrived at The post Firefighters respond to early morning fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health medical staff held a press conference Wednesday to share their experience caring for 28 patients after the Amtrak train derailment in Mendon on Monday. The crash killed four people and injured 150 others. According to investigators, a dump truck crossed in front of the train at the crossing on Porche The post Boone Health staff explains disaster response for 28 victims of Amtrak train derailment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Driver hurt Monday morning after crash on Route WW east of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A driver was hurt Monday morning after a crash on Route WW east of Columbia. Boone County Joint Communications sent out a traffic alert about the crash at Olivet Road just after 5:45 a.m. An SUV driven by Luke P. Drummond, 19, of Columbia, flipped over after the vehicle went off the The post Driver hurt Monday morning after crash on Route WW east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
