Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia.

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said.

The crash happened when a pickup driven by Kevin Wineteer, 67, of Fulton, made a left turn in front of Lamont's motorcycle on Paris Road, according to the release. Lamont was thrown from his Harley Davidson in the collision and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police say they're still investigating the crash.

